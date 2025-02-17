Trump establishes himself as above the rule of law in cryptic post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared a cryptic social media post suggesting that he believes he is – and will always be – above the rule of law.

In a recent post to his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that he is above the rule of law while he "saves" America. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Trump, who is well-known for sharing long rants on social media, shared an unusually brief post to his Truth Social platform stating, "He who saves his country does not violate any law."

The following day, he shared another post that attributed the quote to the historical French emperor and military leader Napoleon Bonaparte.

Trump has since pinned the text-only post to the top of his page on X.

The quote appears to be Trump's newfound philosophy in his second term as president, as he has already signed numerous executive orders aimed at revamping the government and the country under his agenda.

He has also hinted at taking over countries like Canada and Greenland, ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the Gulf of America, and proposed plans to turn Gaza into "the Riviera of the Middle East" under US ownership.



While critics have accused Trump of acting as a dictator, MAGA fans appear to welcome the idea, with many sharing AI-generated images of Trump wearing Napoleon's famous hat.