Trump expected to dissolve USPS leadership and move to privatize

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to dissolve the leadership team at the US Postal Service (USPS) and make a move towards privatization.

Donald Trump may soon sign an executive order firing the USPS' board of governors and moving it into the purview of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sources told The Washington Post that Trump will sign an executive order within days firing the USPS' board of governors and placing it under the purview of the Department of Commerce, led by billionaire Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The board is expected to try to push back against Trump. USPS' leadership held an emergency meeting this week in which they made plans to sue the White House if the Trump administration moves forward with its plans.

Trump has long talked about privatizing the USPS, especially after he accused the service of facilitating voter fraud during the 2020 election – a claim that has not been backed up with evidence.

"There is talk about the Postal Service being taken private," Trump said in a speech he gave in December last year. "Not the worst idea I've ever heard."

No specific announcements have been made by the Trump administration about privatizing the USPS, but concerns abound after the service ran a deficit again last year, losing approximately $9.5 billion.