Wall Street billionaire Howard Lutnick confirmed as commerce secretary

Washington DC - The US Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Wall Street billionaire Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, a key step towards the rollout of President Donald Trump 's "America First" trade agenda, which uses tariffs as a broad negotiation tool.

Trump has threatened sweeping levies on US allies and competitors alike, looking to tariffs not only as a way to raise revenue but also pressure other countries to act on US priorities.

Lutnick, who was chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, is a close ally of Trump's and has been a defender of imposing tariffs on US imports.

On Tuesday, he was confirmed by a vote of 51-45. A spokesperson for Lutnick told AFP that he has stepped down from Cantor.

Lutnick takes the helm at a department that advocates for US business interests and oversees an apparatus restricting the export of certain technology – including semiconductors – to adversaries, including China and Russia.

The role will place him at the frontier of Washington's tariff and trade agenda too, working with the US Trade Representative's office.

The Commerce Department is in charge of a nearly $53 billion program involving subsidies to stimulate the US chipmaking sector, which Lutnick earlier called an "excellent downpayment" despite stressing the need to review investments.

During his confirmation hearing last month, Lutnick backed sweeping tariffs targeting countries rather than specific products and signaled a hawkish approach to Beijing.

"We can use tariffs to create reciprocity, fairness and respect," he told lawmakers.

He also denied that tariffs would cause widespread inflation, despite economists' concerns that duties could add to consumer costs in the short term and weigh on growth in the longer haul.