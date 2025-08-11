Trump expects "constructive conversation" with Putin about Ukraine: "You've got to end this war"

Trump said he expects to have a "constructive conversation" with Russian counterpart Putin and is unhappy with Ukraine for ruling out territorial concessions.

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he expects to have a "constructive conversation" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He also noted that he was unhappy with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky for ruling out territorial concessions.

President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) arrive for a meeting in Helsinki on July 16, 2018.
President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) arrive for a meeting in Helsinki on July 16, 2018.  © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"I'm going to speak to Vladimir Putin and I'm going to be telling him 'you've got to end this war,'" Trump said at a White House press conference, adding that he'd "like to see a ceasefire very, very quickly."

Trump said he would call Zelensky and other European leaders right after the upcoming meeting with Putin, set for Friday in the far northern state of Alaska.

"The next meeting will be with Zelensky and Putin, or Zelensky, Putin, and me. I'll be there if they need," he said.

Trump also noted that he was a "little bothered" by Zelensky saying he needed constitutional approval for any territorial concessions.

"I mean, he's got approval to go into war and kill everybody. But he needs approval to do a land swap?" Trump said. "Because there'll be some land swapping going on."

