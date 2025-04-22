60 Minutes sees major resignation as Trump wages war against the show

New York, New York - A top producer for the iconic news program 60 Minutes has reportedly resigned, arguing he has lost the ability to make "independent decisions" while President Donald Trump continues to attack the show.

Bill Owens, a top producer of the show 60 Minutes, has resigned amid President Donald Trump's attacks against the program. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Frederick M. Brown / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Owens sent a memo to his staff, explaining that he believes the show is "too important to the country" and that it should continue – but not with him on board.

"It has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience," Owens wrote.

"So, having defended this show – and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside, so the show can move forward."

Owen's resignation comes as Trump has waged a long war against the news program, consistently criticizing the show for producing what he claims are biased coverage and "fake news" stories about him.

Last year, during the 2024 presidential race, he escalated things further by accusing the show of doctoring an interview they did with his challenger, Kamala Harris, to make her look better.

Without any evidence to support his accusation, Trump filed a $10 million lawsuit against the show's parent company, CBS News.

Since winning the presidency, Trump has continued to randomly lash out on social media about the show, and has even called for its "termination."