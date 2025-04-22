60 Minutes sees major resignation as Trump wages war against the show
New York, New York - A top producer for the iconic news program 60 Minutes has reportedly resigned, arguing he has lost the ability to make "independent decisions" while President Donald Trump continues to attack the show.
According to The New York Times, Owens sent a memo to his staff, explaining that he believes the show is "too important to the country" and that it should continue – but not with him on board.
"It has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience," Owens wrote.
"So, having defended this show – and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside, so the show can move forward."
Owen's resignation comes as Trump has waged a long war against the news program, consistently criticizing the show for producing what he claims are biased coverage and "fake news" stories about him.
Last year, during the 2024 presidential race, he escalated things further by accusing the show of doctoring an interview they did with his challenger, Kamala Harris, to make her look better.
Without any evidence to support his accusation, Trump filed a $10 million lawsuit against the show's parent company, CBS News.
Since winning the presidency, Trump has continued to randomly lash out on social media about the show, and has even called for its "termination."
Will CBS News give in to President Donald Trump's demands?
Trump's massive lawsuit against CBS News is considered weak by many legal experts and analysts, leading several critics to speculate that he had an ulterior motive that didn't involve going to court and winning the case.
According to the Times, Paramount is CBS News' parent company, and its controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, is "eager to secure the Trump administration's approval for a multibillion-dollar sale of her company to Skydance."
Sources claim that executives at Paramount and Skydance have already been in talks with Trump to settle the lawsuit over the Harris interview, and have even brought in a mediator to help resolve it.
Many CBS News staffers have expressed disdain over the idea of settling with Trump, as some have argued that doing so would mean capitulating to his alarming demands of forcing news media to only write glowing stories about him.
It would also degrade the journalistic integrity the network and 60 Minutes have built over the years.
In a statement regarding Owens' resignation, Wendy McMahon, the president of CBS News, praised the producer, writing, "Standing behind what he stood for was an easy decision for me, and I never took for granted that he did the same for me."
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Frederick M. Brown / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP