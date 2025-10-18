Trump extends relief from stinging auto tariffs as he adds new cost to truck imports

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an order Friday to extend an arrangement that allowed automakers to reduce tariffs paid on imported vehicle parts.

Trump extended an arrangement that allowed automakers to reduce tariffs paid on imported vehicle parts as he formalized a 25% duty on trucks. © REUTERS

In the same order, released by the White House, he formalized a new 25% tariff on imported medium and heavy-duty trucks and parts, beginning on November 1.

The announcements came after the Trump administration launched a so-called Section 232 probe into imports of trucks this year to determine their effects on national security.

The president has used such investigations, under the authority of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, to impose tariffs on various imported goods in efforts to boost domestic manufacturing and punish countries that he says are taking advantage of the US.

Among sectors impacted so far have been steel and aluminum, as well as autos.

But the latest announcement also extends Trump's effort in April to soften tariffs on US automakers.

Companies that import parts for vehicles assembled in the US are able to offset 3.75% of a vehicle's list price, but this offset was due to be reduced after a year and eventually be eliminated.

Friday's order extends the 3.75% offset program to 2030, without a reduction in the percentage.

A similar program of offsets is being set up for medium and heavy-duty trucks, extending through 2030.

Officials said the overall setup was meant to reward US-based vehicle production.