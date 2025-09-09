Trump faces shocking new links to Epstein with massive check in birthday book
Washington DC - President Donald Trump is facing new evidence linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a newly-surfaced photo showing a $22,500 check alongside a disturbing letter.
Monday's release of Epstein's 238-page "Birthday Book" by the House Oversight Committee turned up more than just the infamous letter Trump wrote to mark the sex predator's 50th birthday.
A few pages ahead of the message, in which the president hoped that "every day be another wonderful secret," a photo appeared featuring a check from Trump.
The image showed Epstein standing next to Mar-a-Lago regular and businessman Joel Pashcow, and an unknown woman, while holding a massive novelty check.
Trump's signature is clearly visible on the check, which had been written out to Jeffrey Epstein for a total of $22,500.
"Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women!" a letter beneath the image, thought to be written by Pashcow, reads.
"Sells 'fully depreciated' [young woman] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early 'people skills' too. Even though I handled the deal, I didn't get any of the money or the girl!"
Sources told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the woman had been a point of tension between Epstein and Trump because she had chosen one over the other.
White House reacts to new allegations against Trump
A lawyer representing the woman, who was in her 20s at the time of the photograph, told the WSJ that she severed ties with Epstein in 1997 and was never in a sexual relationship with either man.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted to the release of the "Birthday Book" by threatening litigation and claiming that the signature pictured is false.
"The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire 'Birthday Card' story is false," Leavitt wrote on X."This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!"
Cover photo: AFP/Saul Loeb