Trump faces shocking new links to Epstein with massive check in birthday book

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is facing new evidence linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a newly-surfaced photo showing a $22,500 check alongside a disturbing letter.

A new piece of evidence linking President Donald Trump (pictured) to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has surfaced. © AFP/Saul Loeb

Monday's release of Epstein's 238-page "Birthday Book" by the House Oversight Committee turned up more than just the infamous letter Trump wrote to mark the sex predator's 50th birthday.

A few pages ahead of the message, in which the president hoped that "every day be another wonderful secret," a photo appeared featuring a check from Trump.

The image showed Epstein standing next to Mar-a-Lago regular and businessman Joel Pashcow, and an unknown woman, while holding a massive novelty check.

Trump's signature is clearly visible on the check, which had been written out to Jeffrey Epstein for a total of $22,500.

"Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women!" a letter beneath the image, thought to be written by Pashcow, reads.

"Sells 'fully depreciated' [young woman] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early 'people skills' too. Even though I handled the deal, I didn't get any of the money or the girl!"

Sources told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the woman had been a point of tension between Epstein and Trump because she had chosen one over the other.