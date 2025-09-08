White House responds after Trump's lewd birthday note to Epstein is revealed

The White House denied that Trump signed a lewd birthday note for late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after the letter was revealed on Monday.

Washington DC - The White House said President Donald Trump did not sign or draw an alleged birthday note to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 that was released on Monday by Democratic lawmakers.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (r.) denied that President Trump signed a lewd birthday note for late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (l.) after the letter was revealed on Monday.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (r.) denied that President Trump signed a lewd birthday note for late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (l.) after the letter was revealed on Monday.  © Collage: Oliver Contreras / AFP & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X.

Leavitt added that the story about the lewd note was "false" and said Trump's legal team would "continue to aggressively pursue litigation" against the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the existence of the letter.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, which is probing the handling of criminal investigations into the financier, published the letter on social media after it was delivered by Epstein's estate.

Trump touts "incredible" vaccines in break with anti-vaxxer RFK Jr.: "They work!"
Donald Trump Trump touts "incredible" vaccines in break with anti-vaxxer RFK Jr.: "They work!"
Gavin Newsom dubs Trump's remodeled Rose Garden the "Predator Patio" in vicious Epstein dig
Politicians Gavin Newsom dubs Trump's remodeled Rose Garden the "Predator Patio" in vicious Epstein dig

The note is inserted into the sketched outline of a nude woman, and was allegedly part of a book of letters from Epstein's friends, compiled by his now-imprisoned associate Ghislaine Maxwell for the financier's fiftieth birthday.

The note consists of a short dialogue between "Donald" and "Jeffrey."

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," the note ends, followed by Trump's signature.

Trump (79) sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after it originally reported the existence of the letter, insisting that he had never sent it.

Cover photo: Collage: Oliver Contreras / AFP & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

More on Donald Trump: