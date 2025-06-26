White House clarifies timeline for naming next Fed chair amid Trump criticism

Washington DC - The White House said Thursday no decision is imminent on naming a successor to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, after a report suggested the president could do so this summer.

"No decisions are imminent, although the president has the right to change his mind," a White House official told AFP.

"The president has many good options to nominate as the next Federal Reserve chairman," the official added.

Powell's term as chief of the independent central bank ends in May 2026, and the choice of his successor by this summer or fall would be sooner than usual.

But a Wall Street Journal report late Wednesday said President Donald Trump has considered selecting and unveiling Powell's replacement by September or October.

His discontent with Powell could also nudge him towards an earlier announcement this summer, the Journal said.

On Thursday, Trump told an event at the White House that it "would be helpful" if there was someone at the Fed who could lower interest rates "a little bit."

The dollar ceded ground after the report, losing 0.7% against the euro Thursday.

Analysts flagged fears surrounding the independence of the Fed if Trump were to make such an early announcement, as Powell's likely successor could sway expectations about the path of interest rates before assuming their new role.

Trump's potential choices include former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Journal reported.