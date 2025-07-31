Trump fired the US' top vaccine regulator despite warnings from RFK Jr.

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday reportedly overruled Health and Human Services (HSS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and ordered the firing of the US' top vaccine regulator.

Trump ordered the removal of Vinayak Kashyap Prasad from his role as the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), four sources told Politico under condition of anonymity.

The decision to fire Prasad was reportedly opposed by both HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary.

The CBER is a center within the FDA which regulates all biological products used by humans, including food, drugs, and cosmetics. It also provides the public with information to "promote the safe and appropriate use of biological products," according to its website.

Prasad's departure comes after allegations by far-right commentator Laura Loomer, who accused him of being a "progressive leftist saboteur undermining President Trump's FDA."

The Trump administration has a history of removing people from their positions after they've drawn the ire of Loomer, including National Security Agency General Counsel April Falcon Doss, whom she called a "transparently partisan activist."

"Dr. Prasad did not want to be a distraction to the great work of the FDA in the Trump administration and has decided to return to California and spend more time with his family," HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said in a statement to Politico.