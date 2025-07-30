Trump administration axes top NSA lawyer amid far-right uproar

Washington DC - A top lawyer at the National Security Agency (NSA) was removed from her position by the Trump administration , likely over her involvement in the Russian interference investigation.

President Donald Trump's administration fired a top lawyer at the National Security Agency, likely due to her involvement in the Russian interference investigation. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

April Falcon Doss was fired on Friday from her position in the NSA, after serving as general counsel since she was appointed by former President Joe Biden in April 2022, former officials told the New York Times.

The firing comes after weeks of abuse directed at Doss by far-right commentators and conspiracy theorists, including Laura Loomer, who had reposted claims that accused Doss of wanting to censor conservatives.

Loomer's repost cited a Daily Wire article written by Luke Rosiak, which called Dunn a "transparently partisan activist" and alleged that she had called for President Donald Trump to be banned from social media.

Former NSA Director Gen. Timothy D. Haugh and his deputy, Wendy Noble, were fired by the Trump administration earlier this year after Loomer made similar accusations.

It seems that Doss may have been targeted in part due to her service from 2017 to 2018 as a senior minority counsel for the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016.