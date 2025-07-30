Trump administration axes top NSA lawyer amid far-right uproar
Washington DC - A top lawyer at the National Security Agency (NSA) was removed from her position by the Trump administration, likely over her involvement in the Russian interference investigation.
April Falcon Doss was fired on Friday from her position in the NSA, after serving as general counsel since she was appointed by former President Joe Biden in April 2022, former officials told the New York Times.
The firing comes after weeks of abuse directed at Doss by far-right commentators and conspiracy theorists, including Laura Loomer, who had reposted claims that accused Doss of wanting to censor conservatives.
Loomer's repost cited a Daily Wire article written by Luke Rosiak, which called Dunn a "transparently partisan activist" and alleged that she had called for President Donald Trump to be banned from social media.
Former NSA Director Gen. Timothy D. Haugh and his deputy, Wendy Noble, were fired by the Trump administration earlier this year after Loomer made similar accusations.
It seems that Doss may have been targeted in part due to her service from 2017 to 2018 as a senior minority counsel for the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016.
Doss was likely targeted over Russian interference investigation
Often referred to as a "hoax" by MAGA, the investigation has recently been brought to the forefront after National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard accused former President Barack Obama of using it to "usurp" Trump.
In a statement to NextGov, Democratic Senator Mark Warner said that "we should be outraged by the firing of April Doss," whose firing "appears to be the result of a politically motivated smear campaign driven by a far-right conspiracy theorist."
"Undermining experienced, nonpartisan professionals like April weakens our national security and makes it harder to protect the country from real threats."
Cover photo: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images