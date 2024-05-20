Trump fires back after Biden campaign claims he "glitched out" during NRA speech

New York, New York - Presidential candidate Donald Trump delivered a fiery response after President Joe Biden 's campaign claimed he "froze up" and "glitched out" during his National Rifle Association (NRA) speech over the weekend.

Donald Trump delivered a fiery response after the campaign of President Joe Biden claimed he "froze" during a recent speech, proving he is "senile." © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Late Sunday night, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to praise his speech and hit back at his haters, who have been hyper-focused on one bizarre moment from the event.

"The Biden Campaign, however, put out a Fake Story that I 'froze' for 30 seconds, going into the 'Musical Interlude' section, when in actuality, the 30 to 60-second period of silence is standard in every one of my Speeches where we use the music," Trump explained.

"The reason they came up with this disinformation is that Biden freezes all the time, can't put two sentences together, and can rarely find his way off the stage without help," he added. "Donald Trump doesn't freeze!"

Trump's remarks came after the Biden campaign shared a clip on social media of his speech, where he is seen pausing for over 30 seconds for an unknown reason. They described Trump's speech as "slur-filled" and accused him of playing "Qanon music."

As the 81-year-old incumbent and Trump, who turns 78 next month, prepare to face off again in November, both candidates have faced heightened criticism over their age and the possibility of cognitive decline.