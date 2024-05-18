Trump woos gun lobby at weekend NRA gathering: "Democrats want to take their guns away"

Washington DC - Donald Trump is addressing thousands of gun owners on Saturday, seeking to boost their enthusiasm for his White House bid even further, a day after launching an obscenity-laden tirade against Democratic rival Joe Biden .

Donald Trump (pictured) is set to address thousands of gun owners on Saturday, seeking to boost their enthusiasm for his White House bid even further, a day after launching an obscenity-laden tirade against Democratic rival Joe Biden. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Taking a weekend break from his New York criminal trial, Trump is addressing the politically powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) in Dallas, Texas.



The 150-year-old organization – whose longtime CEO resigned in January amid a corruption lawsuit – is closely aligned with the Republican Party in opposing firearm restrictions.

This comes despite routine mass killings in the US and relatively high rates of gun violence compared to peer nations.

Efforts at broad reforms to gun laws have been stymied for decades, with executive actions and state initiatives attacked in court by critics as infringing on the constitutional right to own a firearm enshrined in the Second Amendment.

Trump previewed the likely fear-mongering tone of his speech on Friday, telling a fundraising dinner in Minnesota that gun owners must vote Republican because "the Democrats want to take their guns away – and they will take their guns away."

"That's why I'm going to be talking to the NRA tomorrow to say: 'You gotta get out and vote.'"

Biden has repeatedly called for a long-lapsed ban on assault weapons to be reinstated, among other restrictions.

Just last month the White House moved to crack down on firearm sales at gun shows and online that evade US federal background checks, with several Republican-led states quickly suing to block the measure.

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement through her and Biden's campaign ahead of Trump's NRA speech Saturday, saying, "the choice in this election is clear."

"President Biden and I will continue to take on the gun lobby to keep Americans safe, while Donald Trump will continue to sacrifice our kids' and communities' safety to keep these special interests happy."

There were more than 40,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.