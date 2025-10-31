Trump flaunts renovation of "totally inappropriate" Lincoln bathroom

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been showing off new renovations to the Lincoln bathroom as he continues to make big changes to the White House.

In a social media post on Friday, President Donald Trump shared photos of new renovations he had done to the Lincoln bathroom of the White House. © Collage: Screenshot / Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The president announced the renovation in a Truth Social post shared on Friday, explaining that he did away with the art deco tile style of the 1940s, which he described as "totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era."

"I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble," Trump wrote alongside before and after photos.

"This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!"

Trump went on to share several other posts with multiple photos of the all-marble bathroom and close-ups of the newly decorated gold faucet and shower handle fixtures.

The renovation comes as the president continues to make significant changes at the White House, including an ongoing $300 million project to replace the East Wing with a luxury ballroom and new golden accents adorning the Oval Office.

He has also proposed constructing a massive arch resembling the famed Arc de Triomphe in Paris across from the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump commented on the bathroom remodeling earlier this month, telling reporters that the room put in by former President Harry Truman was "in a style that was not exactly Abe Lincoln."