Trump shows off gold bling and boasts of "Best Oval Office ever"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump posted a social media video showing off the golden decorations used in a revamp of the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump showed off Oval Office renovations in a bizarre post on social media. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"Some of the highest quality 24-Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House," Trump said in a post on Truth Social that saw him share a collection of extravagant golden ornaments.

"Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, 'freak out' when they see the quality and beauty," he said. "Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!!"

Alongside his comments, Trump shared a short video, seemingly filmed in the Oval Office, showing a collection of ornaments and decorations that are set to be added to the renovations.

Trump's Oval Office has attracted a huge amount of attention due to the sheer amount of solid gold used in the decorations. The room's iconic fire place has become a shrine to the president's love of gold, taking on a style similar to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The 79-year-old's second term in office has been marked by a number of major home renovation projects, such as a new Rose Garden patio and a presidential "Walk of Fame" that features a picture of an autopen in place of President Joe Biden.