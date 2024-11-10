Trump flips Arizona as final state is called in 2024 election

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona swung red in the final result of the 2024 presidential election in the latest battleground state victory for Donald Trump .

Then Republican presidential nominee, now president-elect, Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on October 24, 2024. © REUTERS

Trump sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, obtaining Arizona's 11 electoral votes in another flip of a state that voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

The Associated Press called the race on Saturday night. The outlet shows him with 52.6% of the vote with an estimated 87% of votes counted.

The win brought President-elect Trump to 312 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, while Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris lagged behind at 226.



Top media outlets have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin – all of which voted Democratic in the last election.