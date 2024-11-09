Trump flips Nevada for Republicans for first time in two decades

Carson City, Nevada - Donald Trump has officially won the state of Nevada, flipping the state for Republicans for the first time in years.

With nearly all the votes counted, Donald Trump has managed to win the state of Nevada, flipping it for Republicans for the first time since 2004. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

According to Politico with 95.7% of votes counted, Trump has come out on top at 50.7% with 724,498 votes, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris who got 47.4% with 678,399 votes.

The state's six electoral college votes add to Trump's already decisive election victory, bringing his total to 301 against Harris' 226.

So far, the former president has managed to win six of the seven battleground states, and is leading in the final state of Arizona, the only state not yet called.

Along with Nevada, Trump managed to flip four others – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The last time a Republican won the state of Nevada was in 2004, when then-President George W. Bush defeated Democrat John Kerry.