Trump floats sending military to police 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Washington DC - President Donald Trump used an exclusive interview in the Oval Office to float the idea of sending in the military to police the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics .

President Donald Trump suggested that he may use the military to police the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. © Collage: IMAGO/Imagebroker & AFP/Mandel Ngan

During an interview on Friday with the California Post, an offshoot of the New York Post, Trump expressed confidence that the 2028 Olympics will be kept safe and will be an overwhelming success.

"I think they can," he said when asked whether Los Angeles can pull off the summer games. "But they have to have the security of the military, and it'll be great."

"When I had the National Guard here, they helped clean up the place. They were taking trash out," Trump said, referring to his deployment of the National Guard to Washington DC last summer.

"You see how clean Washington is now?" the president asked. "They took down all the fences because nobody is lying on the ground anymore."

Trump also deployed the National Guard to California last June in response to protests against his administration's violent immigration raids.

The move triggered a major lawsuit over allegations that Trump overstepped his constitutional authority by ordering the deployment without first being given permission by local authorities and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Over the course of his interview with the California Post, Trump said that he's confident the 2028 Olympics will be a success, despite leadership from Newsom, whom he labeled "incompetent."