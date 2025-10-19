US repatriates survivors of latest deadly strike in international waters

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Saturday the US was sending two alleged drug traffickers back to their native Ecuador and Colombia, after a military strike on their "drug-smuggling submarine" in the Caribbean that killed two others.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed the Colombian suspect had been repatriated but accused Washington of having killed a fisherman in an earlier strike.

"It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route," Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform, further alleging that the vessel was loaded with fentanyl and other drugs.

"Two of the terrorists were killed. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution."

Petro said the Colombian suspect would be prosecuted.

"We are glad he is alive and he will be prosecuted according to the law," Petro said on social media platform X.

The strike, which Trump had announced on Friday, was the latest in an unprecedented US military campaign that he says is aimed at choking the flow of drugs from Latin America to the US.

At least six vessels, most of them speedboats, have been targeted by US strikes in the Caribbean since September, with Venezuela alleged to be the origin of some of them.

Washington has not revealed the departure point of the alleged drug-smuggling submarine in the latest strike.