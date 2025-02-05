Trump gears up for big "Reduction of Force" as buyout offer deadline looms for federal workers

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is reportedly planning to layoff millions of federal employees who refuse to accept a buyout offer.

According to CNN, administration officials say the layoffs, which is being called a sweeping "Reduction of Force" behind closed doors, will begin promptly after Thursday's deadline for employees to accept an offer to be released from their jobs.

Federal employees have been asked to voluntarily step down in exchange for eight months severance.

So far, over 20,000 employees have reportedly accepted the offer, which is only 1% of the over two million federal workers.

A senior administration official told NBC News that they expect 5-10% percent of staff to quit and secure around $100 billion in savings.

The move comes as Trump has led an aggressive charge to shrink the federal government, and replace federal workers with MAGA loyalists, as previously outlined in the Project 2025 plan drawn up by the Heritage Foundation for the Republican's second term.

One administration official described the offer as a "generous, voluntary option" that workers should not pass on.

"The reality is clear: a large-scale reduction, in response to the President's workforce executive orders, is already happening," the official said. "The government is restructuring, and unfortunately, many employees will later realize they missed a valuable, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."