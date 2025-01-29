Trump sends radical resignation offer to all federal workers: "Fork in the road"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Tuesday offered federal workers the opportunity to leave their jobs in return for eight months severance, according to an email sent to staff seen by AFP.

President Donald Trump's administration is offering some two million federal workers a severance package if they agree to resign. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The proposal, lauded by far-right billionaire and Trump advisor Elon Musk on X as a historic "fork in the road," was sent out to all two million federal workers, according to media reports.

The proposal was yet another sweeping move to reshape government, coming just as an order to pause federal grants, loans, and aid worth trillions sowed total chaos.

A senior administration official told NBC News that they expect 5-10% percent of federal staff to quit and secure around $100 billion in savings.

According to the email, the resignation period will begin Tuesday and go through February 6.

The move follows an order from Trump that all federal workers return to the office full-time, after several years of a work-from-home policy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The email resembled a similar message that was sent to Twitter employees when it was taken over by Musk in late 2022, asking for an emailed response if they wanted to stay at the company that was later renamed X.

Federal workers wishing to take the deal on Tuesday were asked to reply to the email with the word "resign" written into the body of the email.