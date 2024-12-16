Trump gets billions in donations from SoftBank to advance AI: "A double-down president"

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump announced that Japanese-based technology company SoftBank Group has pledged a $100 million investment in the US economy.

President-elect Donald Trump (r.) held a press conference on Monday to announce a massive donation from SoftBank to invest in US technology and businesses. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump shared the news during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, describing the investment – which will aim to create 100,000 new jobs focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies – as a "monumental demonstration of confidence in America's future."

Trump then invited SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son to speak, who praised the Republican, explaining that his "confidence level" in the US economy has "tremendously increased" after Trump won the presidential election last month.

Son went on to note that the contribution is double the $50 billion the company donated after Trump won the 2016 election, attributing it to Trump being "a double-down president."

Trump then proceeded to put Son on the spot: "I'm gonna ask him right now – would you make it $200 billion instead of $100 billion? Would you do that?"