Trump gets defensive over accepting luxury jet gift from Qatar as outrage grows

Washington DC - Donald Trump defended plans to accept a new Air Force One as a gift from the Qatari royal family, despite strict rules on personal perks for US presidents.

President Donald Trump hit back at critics of his decision to accept a Boeing 747-8 luxury jet gifted by Qatar's royal family. © REUTERS

Calling the luxury Boeing jet a "flying palace," ABC News, which first reported the story, said the Boeing 747-8 would possibly be the most expensive gift ever received by the American government.

The controversy around the jet – and Trump's boast that it was coming "free of charge" – builds on questions the Republican is facing over potential conflicts of interest with his family businesses and use of public office.

In a social media post late Sunday that made no mention of Qatar, Trump went on the offensive to claim the plane was a temporary "gift" that would go to the Pentagon, and would replace an existing four-decade-old model.

He claimed process was unfolding as a "transparent transaction" but did not specify whether any party was receiving something in return, and instead blamed Democrats for wanting to cash out on a new Air Force One unnecessarily.

Qatar swiftly sought to downplay the uproar, saying reports describing the jet as a gift "are inaccurate."

"The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense," said Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's media attaché to Washington, stressing that no decision had been made.