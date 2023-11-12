Trump gets flipped off by Bill Burr's wife on camera during UFC appearance

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's appearance at a UFC event in New York was overshadowed by Nia Renée Hill, comedian Bill Burr's wife, who took the opportunity to let the ex-president know how she feels about him.

Donald Trump (l.) was given a less-than-friendly welcome at UFC 295 by Nia Renée Hill, comedian Bill Burr's wife. © Collage: REUTERS & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump is probably used to getting at best mixed receptions during appearances at an event that's not one of his rallies.

So when he entered Maddison Square Garden for UFC 295 on Saturday night – flanked by UFC CEO Dana White and big supporter/passionate hater Tucker Carlson among others – the 77-year-old made sure to focus on fans in the crowd.

To his misfortune, he just happened to end up standing close to one person who definitely doesn't belong to that club.

Nia Renée Hill, an actor and producer married to comedian Bill Burr, took full advantage of the cameras following Trump around to stick two middle fingers up at him before Kid Rock – another huge admirer of the Republican frontrunner for 2024 – blocked her from view.

The internet was quick to respond, dubbing Hill a legend.