Trump rages against "fraudster" after taking the stand in fraught New York trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump on Monday turned his court appearance into a circus as he took the stand for the first time in the New York civil fraud case threatening his real estate empire.

Ex-President Donald Trump (r.) insisted he was the victim of a "fraud" after he took the stand in his New York civil fraud trial. © REUTERS

The former president, dressed in a dark blue suit with an American flag on his lapel, denounced what he called a "crazy trial" brought by Democrats "coming after me from 15 different sides."

Clashing with Judge Arthur Engoron and launching verbal attacks at New York Attorney General Letitia James, he dismissed allegations that his firm's financial statements were fraudulent, describing them as "very conservative."

"They were not really documents that the banks paid much attention to," he said. "The banks were paid off."

The former president also said the value of the "Trump brand" was not always taken into account in the valuations of his assets.

"I became president because of my brand," he said.