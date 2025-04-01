Doug Emhoff's law firm cuts deal with Trump to avoid sanctions

Washington DC - A third major US law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, which employs former Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, reached a deal with President Donald Trump on Tuesday to avoid potential sanctions.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the law firm that employs former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (r.), has reached a deal with President Trump to avoid potential sanctions. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP

Since taking office, the Republican president has moved to settle scores with the law firms that had represented his political foes in the past or helped bring him to court on civil or criminal charges.

Trump has signed executive orders targeting five so-called "Big Law" firms so far, while three firms have now entered into agreements with the president.

Trump said Willkie Farr had agreed to provide $100 million in pro bono legal services to causes such as assisting veterans, fighting antisemitism, and others that represent "Conservative ideals."

"Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP proactively reached out to President Trump and his Administration, offering their decisive commitment to ending the Weaponization of the Justice System and the Legal Profession," the White House said.

Two other firms – Paul Weiss and Skadden Arps – have also agreed in recent days to provide legal services to support Trump administration initiatives – $40 million in Paul Weiss's case and $100 million for Skadden Arps.

Three firms targeted by Trump – Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, and WilmerHale – have sued his administration after the White House stripped security clearances from their attorneys and blocked them from doing business with the government.

In all three cases, federal judges have issued temporary restraining orders blocking Trump's executive orders from taking effect pending further review.