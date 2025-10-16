Trump hosts fancy dinner for "really, really generous" White House ballroom donors

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently held an elegant dinner exclusive to wealthy donors who are helping fund the construction of a ballroom at the White House.

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump hosted a private dinner for wealthy donors to the construction of a ballroom addition to the White House. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to The Wall Street Journal, the event was attended by more than three dozen corporate executives and wealthy businesspeople, including representatives from Amazon, Apple, Google, Lockheed Martin, Meta, Microsoft, and Palantir.

The president gave a speech in which he praised the "legends" in the room for their contribution to the lavish ballroom, which he said is necessary as "American presidents need to be able to showcase our country."

Trump pointed out that many were "really, really generous" with their donations, claiming some gave over $25 million.

He also said the ballroom would have bulletproof windows and a capacity of 999 people, adding that it would be built under a $250 million budget.

Trump has said for some time that he wants to build the ballroom, inspired by his own properties, to host major functions for visiting leaders.

Critics have argued that the donations are a "pay-to-play" scheme, as donors are granted access to the White House and the president for their contributions.