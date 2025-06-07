Trump gloats over "Big WIN" after appeals court rules on Associated Press ban

Washington DC - President Donald Trump can bar the Associated Press from some White House media events for now, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, pausing a lower court order to give access to the US news agency's journalists.

President Donald Trump can continue to bar the Associated Press from presidential events over its refusal to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America," an appeals court ruled. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

AP journalists and photographers have been barred from the Oval Office and from traveling on Air Force One since mid-February because of the news agency's decision to continue referring to the Gulf of Mexico, and not the "Gulf of America" as decreed by Trump.



In April, district court judge Trevor McFadden deemed that move a violation of the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press.

But on Friday, a panel of judges with the Washington-based federal appeals court ruled that, pending appeal, the government could go ahead and bar AP from "restricted presidential spaces," which it said did not fall under First Amendment protections.

"The White House therefore retains discretion to determine, including on the basis of viewpoint, which journalists will be admitted," the ruling said.

"Moreover, without a stay, the government will suffer irreparable harm because the injunction impinges on the President's independence and control over his private workspaces."