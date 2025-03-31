White House "seriously considering" taking control of who sits in press room

Washington DC - The White House said Monday it is "seriously considering" taking control of deciding which journalists get seats in the famed briefing room, in the latest bid by President Donald Trump 's administration to exert power over the media.

The 49 spots in the press room, where spokespeople, officials, and occasionally the president take the podium, have long been allocated by the non-partisan group of independent journalists, the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the WHCA of trying to maintain a "monetized monopoly over the briefing room."

"As for switching up seating in the briefing room, it's something we are seriously considering," she told Fox News.

"The briefing room is part of the People's House, it belongs to the American people. It does not belong to elitist journalists here in Washington DC."

News outlet Axios reported earlier that the White House wanted to take control of the seating chart to give more prime front-of-room spots to new media, and move some legacy outlets further back.

The WHCA, of which AFP is a member, opposed the "wrong-headed" move.

"The reason the White House wants control of the briefing room is the same reason they took control of the pool: to exert pressure on journalists over coverage they disagree with," WHCA President Eugene Daniels said in a statement.

The WHCA and the White House both said they had tried to broker a meeting on the issue.