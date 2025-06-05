Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of staging "political theater" in wild DOGE hearing
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was slammed for a chairing a hearing that consisted in an outpouring of far-rights grievances and conspiracy theories.
The agenda for the House Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee hearing on Wednesday was "Public Funds, Private Agendas: NGOs Gone Wild,"
"Radical, left-wing Democrats have bankrolled [non-government organizations] to advance their destructive agenda at the expense of American taxpayers," Greene, who chairs the subcommittee, claimed.
The event featured Center for Immigration Studies director Mark Krikorian, Power the Future founder Daniel Turner, and Capital Research Center president Scott Walter.
Greene and her guests admonished Democrats, particularly former President Joe Biden, for supporting NGOs that focused on immigrants' rights and the fight against climate change.
Among the wildest claims were those made by Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies – which has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Offering no evidence, Krikorian suggested that NGOs were collaborating with drug trafficking gangs in Colombia.
The CIP criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene's "witnesses"
In a memo obtained by the Guardian that was sent out prior to the hearing, the Congressional Integrity Project (CIP) described it as "political theater," and argued MTG and Republicans are hypocrites for attacking left-leaning NGOs, as "their own networks have systematically benefited" from government assistance.
"This hearing represents weaponized government oversight at its worst, with Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene assembling hate group leaders, conspiracy theorists, and dark money operatives to attack civil society organizations while the very people crying about government waste have pocketed billions in federal contracts and subsidies," the CIP wrote.
The CIP went on to describe the hearing's witnesses as "rogues' gallery of extremists, conspiracy theorists, and C-team political operatives masquerading as government watchdogs,"
The group also described Turner, the Power the Future founder, as an anti-climate change conspiracy theorist, and Scott Walter as head of a "secret organization" that allegedly funneled money to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas while his Capital Research Center had business before the court.
