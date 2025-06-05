Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of staging "political theater" in wild DOGE hearing

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was slammed for a chairing a hearing that consisted in an outpouring of far-rights grievances and conspiracy theories.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was recently criticized for holding a hearing that a congressional group described as "political theater." © Oliver Contreras / AFP

The agenda for the House Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee hearing on Wednesday was "Public Funds, Private Agendas: NGOs Gone Wild,"

"Radical, left-wing Democrats have bankrolled [non-government organizations] to advance their destructive agenda at the expense of American taxpayers," Greene, who chairs the subcommittee, claimed.

The event featured Center for Immigration Studies director Mark Krikorian, Power the Future founder Daniel Turner, and Capital Research Center president Scott Walter.

Greene and her guests admonished Democrats, particularly former President Joe Biden, for supporting NGOs that focused on immigrants' rights and the fight against climate change.

Among the wildest claims were those made by Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies – which has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Offering no evidence, Krikorian suggested that NGOs were collaborating with drug trafficking gangs in Colombia.