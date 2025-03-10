Trump goes after reporter for suggesting Putin is "disrespecting" him
Washington DC - President Donald Trump got into a public spat with a reporter while aboard Air Force One after being asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was "disrespecting" him.
Trump's outburst was triggered by a Washington Post reporter who asked him, "Is President Putin disrespecting you by attacking Ukraine when you're trying to make peace there?"
Washington has ceased intelligence sharing and paused all military aid to Ukraine after Trump and JD Vance's spat with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. Meanwhile, Russia has been steadily increasing its bombardment of Ukrainian cities.
"What did he do?" Trump asked Washington Post reporter Michael Birnbaum, having misheard the question. Answering his question, Birnbaum said, "Well, he's attacked Ukraine."
"Is he disrespecting me? Who are you with?" Trump went on to say, before angrily declaring, "You've lost a lot of credibility."
Russian assaults on civilian buildings and infrastructure have increased since Trump took office, especially after he fell out with Zelensky.
Trump continues to back Putin as Russia levels up deadly attacks on Ukraine
Last week, a missile strike on a hotel in Zelensky's hometown killed four civilians. The United Nations reports that 21 civilians were killed on Friday, making it the most deadly day of the war this year so far.
Meanwhile, Trump has continued to blame Zelensky for not having ended the war sooner and even claimed that Putin is "easier" to deal with than Zelensky.
Trump's appeasement of Putin has drawn ire from the international community, with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk joining a chorus of voices condemning Russia's actions and criticizing Washington.
"This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians," Tusk said in a post on X. "More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine."
Cover photo: AFP/Roberto Schmidt