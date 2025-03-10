Trump goes after reporter for suggesting Putin is "disrespecting" him

Washington DC - President Donald Trump got into a public spat with a reporter while aboard Air Force One after being asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was "disrespecting" him.

Donald Trump lashed out at a journalist onboard Air Force One when asked whether Putin had been "disrespecting" him by attacking Ukraine. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

Trump's outburst was triggered by a Washington Post reporter who asked him, "Is President Putin disrespecting you by attacking Ukraine when you're trying to make peace there?"

Washington has ceased intelligence sharing and paused all military aid to Ukraine after Trump and JD Vance's spat with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. Meanwhile, Russia has been steadily increasing its bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

"What did he do?" Trump asked Washington Post reporter Michael Birnbaum, having misheard the question. Answering his question, Birnbaum said, "Well, he's attacked Ukraine."

"Is he disrespecting me? Who are you with?" Trump went on to say, before angrily declaring, "You've lost a lot of credibility."

Russian assaults on civilian buildings and infrastructure have increased since Trump took office, especially after he fell out with Zelensky.