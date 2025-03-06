Zelensky urges response to Russian "terror" after deadly attack on hometown hotel

Kryvyi Rig, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged "no pause" in pressure on Russia to halt its "terror" after a missile strike on a hotel in his hometown killed four civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russia's "terror against life" after a deadly large-scale attack on the town of Kryvyi Rig. © Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP

Rescue workers at the scene used cranes and worked under floodlights to search for survivors under the rubble after the strike on Kryvyi Rig in southern Ukraine, images released by emergency services showed.

"Just before the attack, volunteers from a humanitarian organization – citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom – had checked into the hotel. They survived," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"There must be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life," the Ukrainian leader added.

Moscow has stepped up its bombardments as rhetoric builds in Washington on potential talks to halt the more than three-year war.

The governor of the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysak, said the toll from the strike had risen to four after a 43-year-old man succumbed to his wounds in hospital. He had earlier said that more than 30 people were wounded.

In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars, a cultural institution, and 12 shops were damaged, authorities said.