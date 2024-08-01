Trump goes all-in on insulting Kamala Harris' heritage with childhood photo

Palm Beach, Florida - As Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump faces backlash from comments he recently made about Democrat Kamala Harris ' race, he has decided to take the risky strategy even further.

Despite backlash from his recent insulting comments about Kamala Harris race, Donald Trump (r.) doubled down on Thursday by sharing a childhood photo of her. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier Douliery / AFP

On Thursday morning, Trump shared an old childhood photo to his Truth Social platform of Harris alongside her mother and several members of their extended family.

"Thank you, Kamala, for the nice picture you sent from many years ago!" Trump captioned the post.

"Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated."

The bizarrely sarcastic post comes a day after Trump gave a heated interview, where he claimed that Harris "just happened to turn Black" within recent years.

Despite his choice to attack her identity being panned by critics as risky and a potentially losing strategy, Trump and his camp don't seem ready to give up on it just yet.

In reaction to the comments, Trump's running mate, JD Vance, described them as "hysterical," adding that Trump "pointed out the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris."