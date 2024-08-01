Trump goes all-in on insulting Kamala Harris' heritage with childhood photo
Palm Beach, Florida - As Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump faces backlash from comments he recently made about Democrat Kamala Harris' race, he has decided to take the risky strategy even further.
On Thursday morning, Trump shared an old childhood photo to his Truth Social platform of Harris alongside her mother and several members of their extended family.
"Thank you, Kamala, for the nice picture you sent from many years ago!" Trump captioned the post.
"Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated."
The bizarrely sarcastic post comes a day after Trump gave a heated interview, where he claimed that Harris "just happened to turn Black" within recent years.
Despite his choice to attack her identity being panned by critics as risky and a potentially losing strategy, Trump and his camp don't seem ready to give up on it just yet.
In reaction to the comments, Trump's running mate, JD Vance, described them as "hysterical," adding that Trump "pointed out the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris."
Donald Trump mocks Kamala Harris' biracial identity
As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Harris was born to immigrant parents, with her father being from Jamaica, and her mother, who was in the photo that Trump shared, hails from India.
She was raised in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Berkeley, California, and eventually attended Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington, DC, where she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the oldest Black sorority in the nation.
In 2017, after entering the Senate, she became a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Contrary to Trump's offensive claims, Harris' actions have long demonstrated a consistency of owning and taking pride in her Black heritage.
In 2019, Kamala made her thoughts on the matter clear as she stated, "I'm Black, and I'm proud of being Black. I was born Black. I will die Black, and I'm not going to make excuses for anybody because they don't understand."
Cover photo: Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Olivier Douliery / AFP