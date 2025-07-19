Trump goes to war with Rupert Murdoch and WSJ over bombshell Epstein article

Washington DC - President Donald Trump sued media magnate Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal for at least $10 billion Friday over a bombshell article on his friendship with infamous sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump is suing Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal for defamation, seeking damages of at least $10 billion. © Collage: Kevin Hagen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

The defamation lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, saw the 79-year-old Republican hitting back at a scandal threatening to cause serious political damage.

"We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS 'article' in the useless 'rag' that is, The Wall Street Journal," Trump posted on Truth Social late Friday.

The Journal reported Thursday that in 2003, the then-real estate magnate wrote a suggestive birthday letter to Epstein, which featured a sketch of a naked woman and hinted at a shared "secret."

The lawsuit, which also names two reporters, the Dow Jones corporation, and Murdoch's parent company News Corp. as defendants, claims that no such letter exists and that the paper intended to malign Trump with a story that has now been viewed by hundreds of millions of people.

"And given the timing of the Defendants' article, which shows their malicious intent behind it, the overwhelming financial and reputational harm suffered by President Trump will continue to multiply," it said.