Trump has "very interesting" meeting with Intel CEO after demanding he resign

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday said he had a "very interesting" meeting with the chief of US chip maker Intel, just days after calling for his resignation.

President Donald Trump (r.), Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (c.), and Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent (l.) met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. © REUTERS

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he met with Lip-Bu Tan along with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent.

"The meeting was a very interesting one," Trump said in the post. "His success and rise is an amazing story."

Trump added that members of his cabinet are going to spend time with Tan and bring the president "suggestions" next week.

"Mr. Tan had the honor of meeting with President Trump for a candid and constructive discussion on Intel's commitment to strengthening US technology and manufacturing leadership," the company said in a posted statement.

Intel added that it looks "forward to working closely with him and his Administration as we restore this great American company."