Trump heads to New York as court hearings in criminal cases pile up
New York, New York - Donald Trump is expected in court Thursday ahead of a trial for illegally covering up hush money payments made to hide extramarital affairs, including with porn star Stormy Daniels.
The hearing in New York will see Trump's legal team attempt to have the case thrown out. One of the Republican's lawyers indicated that the former president – who will almost certainly be the party's nominee in November's election – will attend.
Procedural matters will also be addressed before Judge Juan Merchan, including whether the trial will begin on March 25 as scheduled.
That date could change owing to scheduling conflicts with Trump's other criminal cases.
If Merchan rejects Trump's bid to quash the case, the 77-year-old former president will face a jury on 34 counts of accounting fraud linked to payments to Daniels.
Prosecutors say that Trump illegally covered up remittances to his longtime lawyer and aide, Michael Cohen, to reimburse him for payments to bury stories about Trump's alleged extramarital sexual relations with Daniels and a Playboy model.
Trump has previously attacked Merchan, insisting on his Truth Social platform that the judge "HATES ME."
Trump's packed legal schedule
Thursday will also see a hearing related to the criminal case in Georgia against Trump, where he is accused of conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.
And Trump's legal rollercoaster could continue on Friday if, as has been reported, a ruling is issued in his civil fraud trial, in which he is accused of grossly inflating his property's values.
In that case, he risks having to pay up to $370 million, and faces a ban from conducting business in New York state.
He faces another possible trial alleging conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, which hinges on a Supreme Court decision on Trump's presidential immunity defense.
