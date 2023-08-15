Donald Trump takes another loss in Stormy Daniels hush money case

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's effort to boot the judge presiding over his Manhattan hush money case failed resoundingly, according to court papers made public Monday.

State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan rejected the former president's recusal motion on all grounds.

"(This) Court has examined its conscience and is certain in its ability to be fair and impartial," Merchan wrote in his decision.

Trump is charged with 34 felonies in the case alleging he covered up an illegal payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election paid by his former fixer Michael Cohen. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s May 31 motion sought to get Merchan off the case, claiming the judge's daughter stood to profit from his downfall at her job at a digital agency that represents primarily Democratic candidates.

The former president also argued that small-dollar donations to Democrats from the judge represented an impartiality issue.

He further pointed to Merchan’s handling of Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg’s 2022 conviction, claiming it showed "a preconceived bias against President Trump" despite the lenient term imposed.