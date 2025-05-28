Trump hints at investigation into bizarre Biden autopen conspiracy theory
Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory that the his predecessor Joe Biden allowed the presidency to be "usurped" via autopen.
"Other than the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, the Biggest Scandal in American History is the 'AUTOPEN!'" Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.
"Whoever used it was usurping the power of the Presidency, and it should be very easy to find out who that person (or persons) is," he said.
Trump went on to suggest that someone usurped Biden's presidential power and used his autopen to sign legislation into law.
"They did things that a Joe Biden, of sound mind, would have never done, like, Open Borders, Transgender for everyone, men in women’s sports, and far more."
Autopens are robotic devices that replicate a person's signature. They have been used since the 1800s, dating as far back as Thomas Jefferson, and are widely considered a routine part of the job.
Trump himself acknowledged in March that he has used an autopen in office, but stressed that he has never used one to sign legislation or other official documents.
While Trump previously claimed that Biden's presidential pardons were not legally binding due to the use of an autopen, a 2005 memo from the Department of Justice confirmed that the president doesn't have to personally sign a bill for it to become law.
