Trump announces unprecedented move to cancel Biden's pardons for January 6 committee

Washington DC - Donald Trump announced Monday that he has cancelled preventative pardons issued by his predecessor Joe Biden to members of the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

It was unclear what if any authority Trump has to void presidential pardons issued by his predecessor.

The Republican claimed that Biden's signature on the documents had been carried out with a commonly used device known as an autopen and therefore was not valid – without providing any evidence for his claims.

The pardons "are hereby declared void, vacant, and of no further force or effect, because of the fact they were done by Autopen," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Biden issued pardons to former senior Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney and other members of the US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

The pardons, were effectively a blanket immunity to shield the lawmakers from Trump's repeated promises that he would take revenge against them if he won the 2024 election.