Trump hit with demand from ABBA's record label after Swedish report on rally

Stockholm, Sweden - Pop icons ABBA's record label confirmed Thursday it had demanded that Donald Trump stop playing the Swedish group's music at his campaign rallies!

Universal Music in Sweden said videos had surfaced of ABBA's music being played during at least one Trump event.



"We have demanded that (the material) be taken down and removed," Universal Music AB told AFP in an email.

"Universal Music Publishing AB and (record company) Polar Music International AB have not received any request (to use the music), so no permission or license has been given to Trump," it said.

Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet said its reporter had in July attended a Trump rally in Minnesota – known for its strong Swedish community – where The Winner Takes it All was played.

The reporter said the song was followed by a 10-minute video clip, projected on a big screen, of ABBA in its heyday playing some of its biggest hits, including Money, Money, Money and Dancing Queen.

The legendary band is the latest in a slew of artists who have asked the Republican presidential candidate to refrain from using their music at rallies and in campaign ads.