Beyoncé hits Trump with cease-and-desist over latest campaign ad!
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé took away Donald Trump's freedom after the former president used her song in his new campaign!
The 78-year-old's "original" idea for the Grammy-winner's track has backfired.
On Wednesday, Rolling Stone shared that Queen Bey hit Trump with a cease-and-desist over the use of her song, Freedom.
Hours prior, the convicted felon's spokesman, Steven Cheung, posted a 13-second campaign video of Trump walking off a plane in Michigan to the Lemonade track.
A confidant of the Cowboy Carter hitmaker dished that the politician did not get her consent for her song.
The clip was still on Cheung's X page, resulting in Bey's label hitting Trump with a cease-and-desist, which has led to the spokesman promptly removing it from his account.
The ex-president's illegal use of the entertainer's song isn't much of a surprise, since it seems Trump stole the idea from his rival, Kamala Harris, who has been using Freedom at a number of her campaign appearances – with permission from Bey.
Meanwhile, there's talk circulating social media that Beyoncé could make a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, where Kamala will deliver her keynote address.
Cover photo: Collage: PETER ZAY / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé