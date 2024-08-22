Beyoncé hits Trump with cease-and-desist over latest campaign ad!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé took away Donald Trump 's freedom after the former president used her song in his new campaign!

Beyoncé has put a bump in Donald Trump's (l) campaign after the former President used her song, Freedom, without her permission. © Collage: PETER ZAY / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé

The 78-year-old's "original" idea for the Grammy-winner's track has backfired.

On Wednesday, Rolling Stone shared that Queen Bey hit Trump with a cease-and-desist over the use of her song, Freedom.

Hours prior, the convicted felon's spokesman, Steven Cheung, posted a 13-second campaign video of Trump walking off a plane in Michigan to the Lemonade track.



A confidant of the Cowboy Carter hitmaker dished that the politician did not get her consent for her song.

The clip was still on Cheung's X page, resulting in Bey's label hitting Trump with a cease-and-desist, which has led to the spokesman promptly removing it from his account.

The ex-president's illegal use of the entertainer's song isn't much of a surprise, since it seems Trump stole the idea from his rival, Kamala Harris, who has been using Freedom at a number of her campaign appearances – with permission from Bey.