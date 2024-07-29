Al Gore endorses "climate champion" Kamala Harris as campaign trades barbs with Trump over fracking

Washington DC - Former Vice President Al Gore has endorsed Kamala Harris ' bid for the White House, praising her actions on the climate crisis .

Al Gore (l.) has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 bid for the White House. © Collage: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"As a prosecutor, Kamala Harris took on Big Oil companies – and won. As VP, she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the most significant investment in climate solutions in history, the Inflation Reduction Act," Gore wrote on X. "That’s the kind of climate champion we need in the White House."

"With so much at stake in this year’s election – from strengthening democracy in the US and abroad, to expanding opportunity for the American people, to accelerating climate action – I’m proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President," he said.

Gore has become the latest high-profile Democrat to back Harris since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed his VP for the White House. Other supporters include former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and more.

Gore was vice president under Clinton from 1993 to 2001. He ran for president in 2000, but lost to Republican George W. Bush.

The former Tennessee senator has gone on to forge a career in climate change activism. Earlier this year, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden for his work.