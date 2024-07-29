Al Gore endorses "climate champion" Kamala Harris as campaign trades barbs with Trump over fracking
Washington DC - Former Vice President Al Gore has endorsed Kamala Harris' bid for the White House, praising her actions on the climate crisis.
"As a prosecutor, Kamala Harris took on Big Oil companies – and won. As VP, she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the most significant investment in climate solutions in history, the Inflation Reduction Act," Gore wrote on X. "That’s the kind of climate champion we need in the White House."
"With so much at stake in this year’s election – from strengthening democracy in the US and abroad, to expanding opportunity for the American people, to accelerating climate action – I’m proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President," he said.
Gore has become the latest high-profile Democrat to back Harris since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed his VP for the White House. Other supporters include former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and more.
Gore was vice president under Clinton from 1993 to 2001. He ran for president in 2000, but lost to Republican George W. Bush.
The former Tennessee senator has gone on to forge a career in climate change activism. Earlier this year, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden for his work.
Kamala Harris campaign responds to Trump's "fracking ban" claims
The prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency has sparked fears of irreversible damage amid the global climate emergency.
The Republican nominee, meanwhile, has tried to paint Harris as "extreme" on climate, saying during a Saturday rally in Minnesota that she would ban fracking if elected president.
Fracking is a method to boost oil and gas extraction which has been linked to water contamination, pollution, and negative health impacts.
The Harris campaign has denied Trump's remarks, signaling a shift in stance from her 2020 presidential campaign.
"Trump’s false claims about fracking bans are an obvious attempt to distract from his own plans to enrich oil and gas executives at the expense of the middle class," the Harris campaign said in a statement, according to Politico. "The Biden-Harris Administration passed the largest ever climate change legislation and under their leadership, America now has the highest ever domestic energy production."
"She would not ban fracking," a campaign spokesperson told Politico.
Many climate action groups are pushing for a swift phaseout of fossil fuels in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Cover photo: Collage: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP