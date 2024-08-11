Celine Dion torches Donald Trump after bizarre Montana rally moment: "Really, that song?"

Montreal, Canada - Singer Celine Dion on Saturday took a jab at Donald Trump for using her music at an election rally and sent the internet into a tailspin with a mic-drop statement.

Celine Dion and her record label slammed the use of her famous song, My Heart Will Go On, at a Donald Trump rally this week. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

The Republican presidential candidate has been lampooned on social media after playing Dion's biggest hit, the Titanic track My Heart Will Go On, at a rally in Montana on Friday, even showing a video of the pop star performing the song on a big screen at the venue.



Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, said in a statement on X the use of the song and video was "in no way" authorized.

"Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the post said, before finishing with a killer line: "...And really, THAT song?"

Social media users were quick to make comparisons between Trump's campaign and the sinking ship at the heart of the James Cameron's famous 1997 film.

The 78-year-old has been on the back foot since Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

Trump seemed set to win back the White House before Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, but Harris and her recently chosen running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have made big gains since then.