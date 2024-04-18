Trump hosts Polish president as "shadow diplomacy" strategy continues

New York, New York - Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East over dinner Wednesday in New York.

Donald Trump hosted Polish President Andrzej Duda at his Trump Tower property in Manhattan on Wednesday. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On a one-day break from court appearances in his hush money criminal trial, the 77-year-old hosted Duda at his Trump Tower property in Manhattan, according to his presidential campaign.



"He's done a fantastic job, and he's my friend, and we had four great years together" when the two were president at the same time, Trump said, standing alongside Duda in a video clip posted on Trump's Truth Social account.

"We may have to do it again."

The Trump campaign said in a statement that the two men discussed Duda's proposal for NATO countries to increase their target for defense spending from two percent of GDP to 3% – a frequent talking point in the ex-president's criticism of the transatlantic alliance.

"They also discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict with Israel in the Middle East, and many other topics having to do with getting to world peace," the statement added.