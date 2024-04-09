UK's David Cameron urges US aid to Ukraine after "private" Trump dinner

Washington DC - British Foreign Secretary David Cameron pleaded Tuesday for Republicans to approve billions of dollars in military support for Ukraine as he made his case directly to Donald Trump .

The former Conservative UK prime minister had dinner Monday with Trump, the ex-president and Republican challenger to Joe Biden in November, at his Florida estate before heading to Washington.

Speaking the next day alongside Biden's top diplomat Antony Blinken, Cameron described his meeting with Trump as "private" but said he raised issues including "the future of NATO," the Western alliance which the Republican mogul has often criticized as unfair to the United States.

Cameron will also meet lawmakers in Washington where he said he would call for the Republican-led House of Representatives to move ahead on Biden's request for some $60 billion in new assistance to Ukraine.

"I come here with no intention to lecture anybody, or tell anybody what to do or get in the way of the process of politics," Cameron said.

"I just come here as a great friend and believer in this country, and a believer that it's profoundly in your interest," he said, "to release this money."

"There will be people in Tehran, in Pyongyang, in Beijing, looking at how we stand by our allies, how we help them, how we stop this illegal and unprovoked aggression, and working out whether we are committed," he said.