Trump hush money trial puts Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer in the hot seat

New York, New York - The lawyer who negotiated a hush money payment from Donald Trump to an adult film star was grilled on Thursday by the former US president's defense attorney , who suggested his activities bordered on "extortion."

Former President Donald Trump (l.) returns to the courtroom after a break in his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday in New York City. © Charly Triballeau-Pool/Getty Images/AFP POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to X-rated movie actress Stormy Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton.



The trial resumed on Thursday after a day off on Wednesday, with prosecutors urging Judge Juan Merchan to fine the Republican presidential candidate for violating a gag order he imposed to protect trial participants.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge, who held Trump in contempt and fined him $9,000 on Tuesday for gag order violations, said he would issue a ruling later.

Keith Davidson, Daniels' former attorney, then took the witness stand to continue his testimony as Trump sat at the defense table.

After prosecutors wrapped up their questioning, Trump's attorneys began their cross-examination of Davidson, who also represented another woman, Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had a year-long affair with Trump.

Emil Bove, one of Trump's lawyers, began his questioning, which quickly turned heated, by asking Davidson if he was familiar with the laws about extortion.



"When you were negotiating on behalf of McDougal and Daniels one of your concerns was staying on the right side of the law with regard to extortion," Bove said.

"I suppose so," Davidson replied. "I did everything I could to make sure my activities were lawful."