Trump implements notorious Project 2025 move in latest step towards purge of federal workers

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday revealed that he will change the employment classification of tens of thousands of federal employees, making it easier for him to carry out mass layoffs.

Trump will reclassify the positions of thousands of federal workers, making it easier for him to lay them off. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

Federal staff that work on government policy are to be reclassified from "Schedule F" to "Schedule Policy/Career" by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

The move will revoke their civil service protections and make then considered "at-will" employees that are more easily let go.

"Following my Day One Executive Order, the Office of Personnel Management will be issuing new Civil Service Regulations for career government employees," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Moving forward, career government employees, working on policy matters, will be classified as 'Schedule Policy/Career,' and will be held to the highest standards of conduct and performance."

The OPM estimates that this move could see about 50,000 workers reclassified, likely leading to thousands of lost jobs due to accusations of poor performance or pushback against the Trump administration.

Over the course of the last three months, Reuters estimates that the Trump administration, along with Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has overseen the mass layoff of 260,000 federal workers

"If these government workers refuse to advance the policy interests of the President, or are engaging in corrupt behavior, they should no longer have a job," Trump said.

"This is common sense, and will allow the federal government to finally be 'run like a business.' We must root out corruption and implement accountability in our Federal Workforce!"