Warren Buffett slams Trump's economic agenda: "Trade should not be a weapon"

Omaha, Nebraska - Influential billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Saturday that "trade should not be a weapon," in remarks clearly targeting President Donald Trump 's aggressive use of tariffs against countries around the world.

Donald Trump's aggressive use of tariffs against countries around the world has sparked concern in the global markets. © JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

"There is no question that trade can be an act of war," the renowned businessman told the annual shareholder meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate in Omaha, Nebraska.

While he did not mention Trump by name, his meaning was unmistakable, and his comments came as analysts in the US and abroad have expressed growing concern that tariffs could seriously slow global growth.

Two months ago, Buffett told a CBS interviewer that tariffs "are a tax on goods" – and not a relatively painless revenue-raiser, as Trump has suggested – adding, "I mean, the Tooth Fairy doesn't pay 'em!"

Buffett, who at 94 still directs his business group, urged Washington to continue trading with the rest of the world, saying, "We should do what we do best and they should do what they do best. That's what we did originally."

Achieving prosperity is not a zero-sum game, with one country's successes meaning another's losses, he said. Both can prosper.

"I do think that the more prosperous the rest of the world becomes, it won't be at our expense; the more prosperous we'll become, and the safer we'll feel," Buffett said.

He added that it can be dangerous for one country to offend the rest of the world while claiming superiority.