Project 2025 director steps down as Trump distances himself from far-right blueprint

Washington DC - The executive behind a radical governing blueprint for Donald Trump 's second term in office stepped down Tuesday, prompting a statement from the Republican presidential candidate's campaign welcoming the project's "demise."

Paul Dans built the hard-right Project 2025 "from scratch and bravely led this endeavor over the past two years," Kevin Roberts, president of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank that launched the effort, said in a statement.



He didn't give a reason for the shake-up but added that he would lead the project and see it "conclude its policy drafting" after the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025 amid a torrent of criticism from Congress, the White House, and civil society groups, despite its numerous links to figures from his inner circle, and he again disavowed it on Tuesday.

"President Trump's campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the president in any way," the campaign said in a statement.

"Reports of Project 2025's demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign – it will not end well for you."

A policy platform for remaking the federal government in Trump's image, Project 2025 has been characterized by opponents as an authoritarian laundry list of right-wing fantasies.