Trump seeks "major investigation" into Beyoncé and other celebs who backed Kamala Harris

Washington DC - President Donald Trump called Monday for a "major investigation" into Beyoncé , Bruce Springsteen, and other celebrities, alleging they were paid millions of dollars to endorse his Democratic opponent in the 2024 election, Kamala Harris .

Beyoncé speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on October 25, 2024. © Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP

In a rant-filled diatribe that provided no evidence for his allegations, Trump charged for instance that Beyoncé was paid $11 million to appear at a Harris rally – reports the Democrat's team has denied.

Trump, six months after he beat Harris to launch a second term in the White House, said such payments could amount to illegal campaign contributions.

The president alleged that for a Harris rally in late October in which the Freedom singer made an appearance, "Beyonce was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG!"

Trump said this was "according to news reports."

At the time, Beyoncé told the rally crowd, "I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother."

The president said he intended "to call for a major investigation into this matter."

"Candidates aren't allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment," he said, while also alleging the Democrat was trying to "artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT'S NOT LEGAL!"